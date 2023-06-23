More Than 3,000 Starbucks Workers Are Striking With Pride Over Unfair Decor Policy

Starting today, June 23, unionized Starbucks employees are taking a stand and striking over what is said to be due to the unfair treatment of their LGBTQIA+ staff members. "STRIKE WITH PRIDE!" a tweet from the Starbucks Workers United account reads. "Seattle Roastery leads nationwide Starbucks strike over Starbucks' hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers. Over 150+ stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike over the course of the next week."

This comes as a direct response to allegations that multiple Starbucks locations across the United States have not let employees decorate their stores in celebration of Pride Month. In a viral TikTok video, @sbworkersunited shared a quick snippet of Pride flags being taken down and also posted multiple instances of Starbucks employees communicating their own accounts of managers forcing them to remove Pride decorations or not allowing them to put any up at all. The union also tweeted a press release that contained the specific allegations brought forth by many Starbucks employees across many coffee locations.

Organized labor at Starbucks has been a hot issue since August 2021, when one store in Buffalo, New York filed to unionize and several more followed suit. According to CNBC, of the 9,000+ company-owned Starbucks locations, 300 have put unionization to a vote and have yet to reach a contract between the coffee conglomerate and Workers United.