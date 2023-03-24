We Finally Know What The Starbucks Union Is Demanding

For six months, Starbucks' baristas have been formulating a proposal to convince the company to meet the union's demands. On Wednesday, March 22, these demands were presented to lawyers in a Seattle, Washington hotel. According to The Washington Post, the union is asking that full-time employees work at least 37 hours weekly, for the ability to take credit card tips store-wide, a starting pay of $20 an hour, and a heath care plan for both full-time and part-time employees that's 100% funded by the company. These conditions vary by store, with one market asking for a starting pay of $25.40 an hour.

The last time the union attempted to bargain, it didn't amount to anything. Back in October 2022, workers claimed that Starbucks attorneys didn't sit in on the meetings long enough for accomplishments to be made (per The Guardian). One barista, Tyler Keeling, claimed the lawyers refused to discuss business matters with employees over Zoom. "At every single one of those stores where that happened, we were lucky if we hit the 10-minute mark before they were gone," said Keeling. He claimed the company only cared about its reputation. But why would this be the case? Starbucks has reportedly made several attempts to stop other stores from unionizing.