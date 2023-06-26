Patience Is The Key To Better Grilled Chicken Breast

Chicken breasts are one of the most common cuts of meat out there. They can also be one of the most criticized — poorly cooked breasts can suffer from overly dry, stringy texture or lackluster taste compared to other chicken pieces. But you and your dining companions aren't doomed to underwhelming chicken. While some problems may be linked to the biggest mistake many make with chicken breast, there's one key ingredient that's free — patience.

It's important to let the chicken breast rest for a few minutes after cooking, like you would for many other cuts of meat. This is necessary because, when heated, the muscle fibers of a protein constrict, squeezing out their juices into the rest of the meat. If you simply cut into your chicken breast immediately after taking it off the grill or out of the pan, these juices (not to mention their flavor) will just run out onto your plate or cutting board. By resting, you allow these juices to reabsorb into the meat, resulting in a more moist, tender final product.

While even a few minutes helps, waiting five to 10 minutes is best, and covering the chicken breast with foil will help keep it warm in the meantime.