Food Is Both A Love Language And Act Of Self-Sabotage On The Bear Season 2

Contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2

There's no denying how powerful food can be. It can bring people together or, as it happens in FX's "The Bear," it can push people apart. In Season 2, Episode 2, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and her father Emmanuel (Robert Townsend) are at a diner sharing a piece of chocolate cake and reminiscing about Sydney's late mother on her birthday. As they laugh together, the father and daughter appear closer than ever. But in the next moment, food becomes a wedge between them in the form of Sydney and Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto's (Jeremy Allen White) restaurant venture. Emmanuel reveals his doubts about its likelihood of success by suggesting she can take up her Uncle Monty's offer and work at Boeing.

While the characters in "The Bear" are passionate about what they do and have the drive to make their dreams a reality, many struggle to connect with others outside of the food business. In Episode 3, we see Carmy in group therapy talking about forgetting what fun is because he's so caught up in opening the restaurant. He reconnects with Claire (Molly Gordon), which gives him some social engagement unrelated to the restaurant, but food still plays a part in their relationship. As an act of love, Carmy cooks dinner for her after she reveals that no one ever has. But when he ends up in a disastrous situation at the restaurant, his first instinct is to sabotage the one thing outside food that makes him happy.