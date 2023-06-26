Aldi's Fresh Citrus Fruits Section Doesn't Mess Around

Everyone who shops at Aldi has their go-to items: snacks like hummus, pretzels, tortilla chips, and salsa, or staples like mayonnaise, peanut butter, and olive oil. With lower prices available on almost everything in the store, it can be tempting to go a little crazy, but it's important to remember some of the best and worst foods to buy at Aldi. By all means, buy their wine, which is not only affordable but award-winning.

Despite their cheaper-than-elsewhere prices, a surprising number of shoppers avoid Aldi's produce. Aldi began taking steps to address that in 2018 with their product expansion plan. "[Consumers] want more fresh, which is leading us to expand exponentially our fresh produce, fresh meat and organic products — anything healthier for the consumer," Aldi CEO Jason Hart said about the plan while at an Illinois Aldi, via New Hope Network.

Some customers suggest going to the busier locations for the freshest produce, since the product turnover is highest, or only buying what you know is in season. Whatever your method is for finding the freshest produce, though, there are some who say you can't beat Aldi's citrus fruits.