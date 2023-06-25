The Best And Worst Pasta Sauces You Can Buy At Aldi
A pasta dish is often only as good as what you use to flavor it, and the perfect sauce can elevate a simple meal to a delicious, mouth-watering feast. Luckily for pasta lovers, there's no shortage of noodle varieties and sauces out there, and one quick trip to the supermarket can yield some quick and tasty dinner options. If you're looking for a variety of different pasta sauces to ladle onto your favorite noodle, one grocery store that has got you covered is Aldi.
The discount store is known for being a treasure trove for bargain hunters wanting to save some money on their groceries — but it can also be a bit of a minefield trying to pick out the best of what it offers. Aldi carries a large selection of pasta sauces — from cream-based to tomato-based — and you're likely to find at least one option that'll take your dinner from a 10 to an 11. However, there are also some options that should be avoided and are better left on the shelves. We're here to help you pick out the finest for the next time you want to whip up some comforting carbohydrate fare. Here are the best and worst pasta sauces that you can buy at Aldi.
Best: Classico Extra Creamy Alfredo
A thick, heavy cream sauce might seem intimidating to some — especially when it is paired with a starch-heavy food like pasta — and it can be easy for the sauce to overwhelm the dish. But, that doesn't mean a heaping portion of dense, rich pasta doesn't have its place, and there are few dishes that offer more comfort than this. So, if you're looking to create a meal that's packed with cheesy goodness, look no further than the Classico Extra Creamy Alfredo sauce at Aldi.
Even with the promise that this sauce is extra creamy, that doesn't really do it justice: This stuff coats your mouth like a layer of paint, but that's a good thing. It clings tightly to the pasta, no matter what shape or size you use — angel hair, rotini, penne, you name it — each is enhanced by this delicious sauce. The Parmesan flavor here is super pronounced, and it has the wonderfully salty kick that this cheese is known for. Even though the Parmesan flavor is intense, it is never overwhelming, and you'll be craving more with each bite. The hint of black pepper perfectly balances with the creamy base and gives it just enough kick, making for a rich, well-rounded sauce.
"This one is a definite family favorite," one reviewer writes on Influenster. "Its creamy, delicious and just needs heating!"
Worst: Simply Nature Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce
You don't always need a slew of ingredients in a pasta sauce to craft yourself a delicious meal, and sometimes a basic sauce without any bells and whistles does the trick just fine. It's not always about the variety of ingredients; often it's just about the quality of a single ingredient. If you're looking for a sauce that doesn't come jam-packed with a bunch of herbs and spices, you might turn to the Simply Nature Organic Marinara sauce at Aldi. However, this sauce does not have the results you're looking for.
One word that unfortunately comes to mind when you first taste this sauce is bland. Marinara sauce should at least offer a little bit of zestiness or some sweetness from the tomatoes, but here you get neither. Sure, there's a tomato taste, but it's not one you want dumped on a plate full of noodles. One Redditor describes this sauce has having a "very thin consistency, almost like tomato juice. The taste was almost exactly like tomato juice as though they forgot the seasonings. ... There were some onions in there but they had no taste or punch."
The tomatoes clearly weren't fresh when the sauce entered its jarring phase, and it shows. The whole experience is less than satisfactory, and you end up wasting your pasta. Save your appetite for something different that actually gives you a punch of flavor and makes a worthwhile meal.
Best: Priano Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce
If there are two ingredients that totally belong in the same friend circle, it is cheese and garlic. Garlic has a wonderfully zesty kick that elevates whatever food it's paired with, and depending on the cheese you're eating, it too can really hit your palate with a sharp lingering taste. This is exactly why you should have a jar of Priano Roasted Garlic Alfredo sauce in your cabinet somewhere. When you've got a craving for a tasty pasta dish, this product is more than ready to satisfy.
The best part of this sauce is the immense garlic taste that flows through it. Some products flaunt a roasted garlic flavor but end up containing only a hint of the stuff. That's not the case here. You get a really smoky, roasted flavor of garlic, and that taste penetrates through the saltiness of the Parmesan cheese for a one-two punch of amazing flavor you won't want to end. The sauce has a silky texture that makes whatever pasta you pour it on have a delicate mouthfeel, even if you cook it al dente. This is a jar full of good times, so add it to your kitchen arsenal pronto.
Worst: Reggano Tomato, Onion & Garlic Pasta Sauce
Tomato, onion, and garlic are the triple threat of pasta sauce ingredients. All three work together perfectly and help elevate the individual flavors of each other into a taste that's truly special: It takes any bowl of noodles and cranks up the enjoyment tenfold. So, that must mean the Reggano Tomato, Onion, and Garlic sauce at Aldi is a sure bet, right? Unfortunately, this trio of tantalizing tastes doesn't ever seem to arrive at the same destination.
The flavor of the onion here is what's lacking most, and that's a real shame since onions can add such a fantastic depth of flavor to any meal. There's a sweetness that seeps out when they cook, and it imbues everything they touch. Sadly, this great flavor profile is nowhere to be found in this sauce. You get the tomato and the garlic — although the garlic flavor is pretty weak — but your taste buds are left looking for the flavor of the onion to complete the trio. Fooducate rated this sauce a C+, and when it comes to food, don't settle for anything less than an A.
Best: Reggano Mushroom Pasta Sauce
When you use mushrooms correctly in a dish, you get a lovely earthiness that permeates every other ingredient, and that makes for a meal worth creating again and again. However, mushrooms can also have a bit of a funky flavor when the proper amount of love isn't put into the preparation, and that might be one reason some would feel hesitant about purchasing the Reggano Mushroom sauce. But put those fears aside because the mushrooms in this sauce do exactly what they should do to your pasta: enhance the flavor immensely.
The mushroom flavor here is just the right amount to give the sauce a wonderful earthy taste. The tomatoes in the sauce are also seasoned really well and have a zesty kick that works in perfect harmony with the flavor of the mushrooms. There's a hint of an umami flavor as well with a pleasant savory aftertaste that'll keep you coming back for more. This sauce should easily earn it a place on your shopping list.
Worst: Reggano Meat Pasta Sauce
A bowl of pasta in a delicious sauce is always fantastic on its own, but sometimes you crave something rich and meaty in the meal. Tossing in a protein is a perfect way to get some more nutrients while also jazzing up the taste. To make things easy, there are plenty of companies that make pasta sauces with the meat included so you don't have to worry about purchasing anything other than the jar of sauce. At Aldi, you can find Reggano Meat sauce, but this is one option that should stay on the shelf and out of your cart.
Whatever kind of ground beef is used in this sauce has little to no flavor, and this makes the sauce pretty useless. The whole reason you're purchasing this is to have the richness that high-quality beef offers, but that taste is completely lacking. To make matters even worse, the nutritional content of this stuff leaves a lot to be desired. You get a huge hit of sodium — over 20% of your recommended daily value — and there's also added sugar that you don't need. As well as flagging these concerning numbers, Fooducate gave the sauce a C+ rating, meaning there are much better options out there if you want meat in your pasta sauce.
Best: Simply Nature Organic Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce
Anyone who's ever eaten a fresh Caprese salad knows just how perfect the pairing of tomatoes and basil is. There's something about the sweetness of the tomato and the bright herbiness of the basil that really hits your palate in the right way, and there is a very good reason why this is one of the go-to flavor combinations. So, if you're looking to whip up a pasta dinner with the combined forces of tomato and basil, look no further than the Simply Nature Organic Tomato and Basil sauce at Aldi. It may look unassuming from the outside, but this sauce takes both those ingredients and blends them perfectly into a great pasta-enhancing product.
This sauce is very basil-forward, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's actually awesome news for your taste buds. The sauce is sweet, but not so sweet that it feels like you're going to acquire a cavity during the course of the meal. It also has a great texture — rich and thick so it coats all your noodles perfectly. It leaves a wonderful taste in your mouth and is full of flavor. This sauce deserves to be one of your go-to pasta additions for sure.
Worst: Priano Four Cheese Alfredo Sauce
When you love cheese, you want as much of it as you can justify and as often as possible. So when it comes to pasta sauce, the more cheese in it the better. Why only bring one to the table when you can bring four? If you're a cheese enthusiast, you might be tempted to grab the Priano Four Cheese Alfredo sauce the next time you're roaming the aisle of Aldi. However, even though the name sounds terrific, unfortunately, the end result is anything but.
The main issue here is perhaps a surprising one: The sauce completely lacks the cheese flavor that you would expect from one that promises four different types. The varieties of cheese should come together to deliver a perfectly blended, creamy sauce, but you only get the flavor of Parmesan. The provolone, ricotta, and Romano flavors are absent, and that's a huge shame. There's also an off-putting sweetness that lingers in this sauce, and the flavors simply aren't strong enough to combat this. If you're looking for a delicious cheese sauce, this isn't the first one you should be reaching for.
Best: Reggano Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce
In a world full of unique and vibrant ingredients, sometimes all you need is garlic to instantly elevate the taste. Garlic is a simple ingredient but one that packs a punch when it's used correctly, and the Reggano Roasted Garlic sauce at Aldi is a great example of this. The sauce is thick and rich and really lends a wonderful texture to your pasta while also delivering an intense garlic flavor and the zesty sweetness of the tomatoes. It's everything you want in a marinara sauce, and it makes pasta night an occasion you can really look forward to.
One of the first things you notice about this sauce is how clean it tastes. You don't get that lingering aftertaste of preservatives, or chemicals, and this allows the true flavors to shine. Perfectly accompanying the fresh, clean taste, the roasted garlic has a lovely nutty aroma and flavor. Garlic can sometimes be a little too pungent in large amounts, but the balance between the garlic and the tomatoes is just right in this sauce. It isn't overly thick, but it is hearty and rich enough to deliver satisfaction all round.
Worst: Reggano Traditional Pasta Sauce
While it is nice to enjoy a meal with unique flavors and ingredients you don't normally consume, sometimes sticking with the tried and true is just what you need. When something is labeled as traditional, it often means it is rooted in the culture of where it derives from, and that makes it far more meaningful. However, if keeping with tradition is your thing when it comes to pasta sauce, don't be fooled into thinking the Reggano Traditional pasta sauce at Aldi will tick all the boxes.
The name of this one suggests you can expect a really authentic tomato sauce, full of sweetness and a zesty burst of herbs and seasonings. Sadly, whatever tradition this sauce is trying to uphold isn't one that is packed with great taste or texture. The sauce is super bland, and it lends nothing to the pasta you ladle it onto. This sauce also has a hefty amount of salt — about one fifth of your recommended daily amount of sodium per serving. There's barely any sweetness, and it is hard to find the flavor of any herb in the jar. On top of the flavor disappointment, it has a runny texture which means it fails to cling to the noodles. The sauce pools up at the bottom of the dish and fails to deliver an experience worth paying for.
Best: Specially Selected Premium Vodka Sauce
Vodka sauce finds that perfect balance between a heavy cream sauce and a thin marinara. You get to dip your toe in both worlds, and both worlds are absolutely delicious. If you're trying to plan out a pasta night and can't decide between an Alfredo sauce or a tomato-based one, do yourself a huge favor and explore the Specially Selected Vodka sauce at Aldi — it allows you to enjoy the sweetness of tomatoes and the richness of cream all in one dish.
The Italian tomatoes that are used here pack such an enjoyable punch of sweetness, but the sauce never reaches an overly sweet tipping point, so you don't feel like you're consuming a boatload of sugar. The cream and vodka combine with the tomatoes to make for a really rich and silky bite every time. The cream helps balance out the sweetness of the tomatoes, and the vodka gives the whole sauce a lovely bite that sharpens up your tongue. This sauce already has plenty of people raving about it, including Reddit user crimsonrhodelia, who described it as their favorite sauce. So instead of panicking over whether to use a white sauce or a red sauce, just have a jar of this ready to go so you can enjoy both.
Worst: Priano Four Cheese Sauce
If you love the flavor of cheese, then you know just how important it is to have some handy when you're whipping up a batch of pasta. The addition of cheese takes a standard bowl of noodles and blasts it into a flavor-soaked stratosphere of great eating. Any cheese enthusiast knows the more varieties the better. Sadly, this is far from a tasty experience, and that's why you should simply stroll right on past the shelf holding these jars.
There are four cheeses at play here (supposedly). You should be able to taste a hint of Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, and Romano in each bite, especially since they're in the sauce itself. Every inch of your meal should carry all four flavors. But that doesn't happen at all here. The only flavor that really hits your palate is the Parmesan, and it doesn't even taste like quality stuff. The ricotta and provolone get completely lost in the shuffle. Plus this sauce has more than 500 milligrams of sodium per half-cup serving, which is about 22% of the recommended daily value, and added sugars. Don't fall for Priano's crafty four-cheese marketing tactic. Stick with another brand that actually imbues the sauce with more than simply Parmesan.