Copycat Starbucks Grilled Cheese Recipe

In a post-pandemic world, many of us work from home. And when we tire of our trusty sofas, it can be nice to work from a coffee shop to get a change of scenery. Numerous people choose to work at the most popular coffee chain of all, Starbucks, parking it at a table and cranking out work projects all day long. Most of the sustenance from Starbucks is of the sandwich variety and therefore very easy to make at home, such as egg and bacon breakfast sammies or ham and cheese on a baguette for lunch.

The chain's signature grilled cheese is no exception, and to prove it, recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for copycat Starbucks grilled cheese. Now, you too can save a few bucks by whipping up this exceptional grilled cheese at home. "I love making this for lunch on the weekend or to pair alongside other dishes," Brookes says about this easy and affordable meal.