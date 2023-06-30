Copycat Starbucks Grilled Cheese Recipe
In a post-pandemic world, many of us work from home. And when we tire of our trusty sofas, it can be nice to work from a coffee shop to get a change of scenery. Numerous people choose to work at the most popular coffee chain of all, Starbucks, parking it at a table and cranking out work projects all day long. Most of the sustenance from Starbucks is of the sandwich variety and therefore very easy to make at home, such as egg and bacon breakfast sammies or ham and cheese on a baguette for lunch.
The chain's signature grilled cheese is no exception, and to prove it, recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for copycat Starbucks grilled cheese. Now, you too can save a few bucks by whipping up this exceptional grilled cheese at home. "I love making this for lunch on the weekend or to pair alongside other dishes," Brookes says about this easy and affordable meal.
Gather your ingredients for copycat Starbucks grilled cheese
For this easy grilled cheese recipe, all you'll need are sourdough bread, salted butter, grated parmesan cheese, garlic powder, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
While the filling options are endless for grilled cheese sandwiches, a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses sets Starbucks' recipe apart from the rest. "Mozzarella melts so well, making everything creamy and oozy, and cheddar gives that extra tangy taste," Brookes says about the combination.
Make the seasoned butter
Another particularly unique aspect of this copycat Starbucks grilled cheese is the use of seasoned butter, a cheesy garlic mixture that Brookes recommends slathering on the outsides of the bread. (Are you drooling yet?)
"Adding garlic powder and parmesan to the butter gives an extra richness and delicious flavor to the bread and really takes this grilled cheese to the next level," Brookes notes. To make the compound butter, stir the softened salted butter in a bowl along with the garlic powder and grated parmesan cheese, and that's it! It comes together in a matter of seconds from ingredients we always have on hand, which has us wondering why we don't spread this butter on everything.
Assemble the sandwiches
Next, assemble your grilled cheese sandwiches by placing the sliced cheddar and mozzarella between the sourdough slices. Be sure the buttered sides are on the outside so they can crisp up in the skillet.
Fry the sandwiches on each side
Now, for the fun part: Let's get those grilled cheeses sizzling! Place the sandwiches into the heated skillet with one of the buttered sides down. Allow the first side to crisp up for 3-4 minutes before flipping the sandwiches over and heating the other side for 3-4 minutes. You'll know they're done when the bread is golden and toasty and the cheese is gooey and melted.
Once the sandwiches are made, dive into a very simple but endlessly satisfying meal. Want something extra for dipping? These copycat Starbucks sandwiches are "perfect served with some homemade soup or stew — tomato soup would be great," Brookes says.
- 4 slices sourdough bread
- 2 tablespoons salted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 ounces sliced cheddar cheese (approximately 2-3 slices)
- 2 ounces sliced mozzarella cheese (approximately 2-3 slices)
- Mix together the butter, parmesan cheese, and garlic powder in a bowl. Spread the mixture onto one side of each of the slices of bread.
- Place the sliced cheddar and mozzarella onto the unbuttered sides of two of the slices of bread.
- Sandwich the other two slices of bread on top, buttered side up.
- Heat a large frying pan on a low-medium setting. Fry the sandwiches on one side for 3-4 minutes until browned, then flip and fry on the other side until the cheese is melted.
- Slice the sandwiches into halves and serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|1,099
|Total Fat
|37.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|90.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|146.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.1 g
|Total Sugars
|13.3 g
|Sodium
|2,261.1 mg
|Protein
|46.1 g