Sesame Peanut Ramen Recipe

Besides sushi, ramen may be Japan's most famous culinary export. Ironically, though, this noodle dish was invented in Yokohama's Chinatown and uses Chinese noodles, combined with a delicious broth and other flavorings.

This particular ramen, created by recipe developer Christina Musgrave, brings together the beloved peanut and sesame flavors found in so many Asian cuisines. Saucy rather than brothy, Musgrave's recipe is made from scratch yet not much harder to pull together than ramen from a packet, thanks to the use of fast-cooking noodles and pantry ingredients.

"The sesame oil and peanut butter give this dish its signature flavor," Musgrave explains about these satisfyingly savory, nutty noodles. Make it yourself to forever upgrade your ramen routine.