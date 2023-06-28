Virginia Oyster Stew Recipe

We don't know about you, but we're always looking for 30-minute meal ideas. Any recipe that takes longer to prepare is usually reserved for a weekend or holiday — we just don't have that kind of time on busy weeknights.

In the colder months, dinner on Monday through Friday often looks a lot like easy soups and stews. But these hearty dishes don't have to be limited to fall and winter. On a cool summer night, a seafood stew really hits the spot! Enter: Virginia oyster stew.

Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us the recipe for this coastal classic, which hails from Chesapeake Bay. "Oyster stew is very simple, but incredibly rich and delicious," she tells us about the creamy, oyster-filled delight. With only 15 minutes of your time and 10 ingredients, most of which you likely already have on hand, you can whip up this savory and flavorful meal any night of the week.