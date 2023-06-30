Aldi's Canned Food Supply Brings It In All The Right Ways

Many shoppers may look down on canned foods, assuming they're less enjoyable and flavorful than fresh alternatives. But that's not the case at Aldi, the German-based discount grocery store that's developed a dedicated following worldwide in recent years. In fact, if you ask diehard Aldi lovers, they may point to some of the chain's canned offerings as some of the best values anywhere.

While the brands may not always be the ones you recognize, Aldi offers just about every canned good shoppers can find at typical supermarkets — and many that go above and beyond. This includes canned vegetables, fruit, soups, beans, and even canned fish. Canned veggies, beans, and fish are especially popular among Aldi's budget-focused shoppers. Protein-rich beans and fish can serve as the centerpiece of nutritious, low-cost meals, and canned vegetables like tomatoes can serve as a base for sauces, soups, or similar dishes, offering the same vibrant, desirable flavors as name-brand alternatives. All provide the notable advantage of being shelf-stable for extended periods, allowing shoppers to sock them away in the pantry for future meals.