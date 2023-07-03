Jam Is The Superior Summer Barbecue Sauce

For many people, summer means it's time to fire up the grill. Everyone seems to have their own signature barbecue sauce or spice rub. If you want to elevate your sauce game, consider getting figgy with it. Figs add a sweet yet earthy flavor that complements the smoky and tangy taste of barbecue sauce. The easiest way to add figs to your sauce is to use fig jam, as chef and restaurateur Tanya Holland does in a recipe concocted for Bon Appétit. Holland's version is rounded out with Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, cider vinegar, onions, garlic, and spicy mustard.

Just be mindful of the sugar, whether you are making your own sauce or upgrading a store-bought sauce. Most barbecue sauces use a lot of sugar and so does fig jam. The key is maintaining balance which may mean using less sugar (or choosing a store-bought sauce containing less sugar) or adding ingredients like vinegar, mustard, or chili peppers. In fact, Georgia chef and former Food Network Star contestant Hans Rueffert did this by combining chipotle peppers and fig preserves in his barbecue sauce recipe published by the Food Network.

You can also use dried or fresh figs in your barbecue sauce if you prefer, which Martha Stewart did in a simple barbecue sauce incorporating dried figs. However, using jam in your barbecue sauce offers more than just sweet convenience. It also thickens the sauce and assists with the barbecue process.