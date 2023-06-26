Despite Easing Inflation, Fourth Of July Cookout Costs Will Probably Stay Red Hot

With food prices in mind, changes may need to be made to ensure you don't bust your budget on a single holiday and wind up celebrating Labor Day with Beanee Weenees straight from the can. Your best bet for the Fourth is to focus on cheaper entrées. Agri-Food Institute data highlights how chicken breasts are priced slightly lower than last year, but if you check your grocer's meat department, you may find thighs and drumsticks are even less expensive. For a cheaper meat option than beef, consider choosing pork.

Another way to save on the price of your entrées is to opt for something like shish kabobs: If you have a smoker, try this recipe for steak kabobs. Making kabobs allows you to alternate pricey pieces of protein with less expensive vegetables. You can also make beef birria or pork carnitas, which use tortillas and toppings like sliced onions and lettuce — neither of which are typically bank-breakers — to help your shredded meat go further.

We would be remiss if we failed to mention a significant piece of good news regarding one particular barbecue staple. Making deviled eggs will likely be more budget-friendly this year, as eggs are still getting cheaper and have fallen about 7% from 2022. Even better, the experts at Marketplace predict these prices are likely to keep falling. We'll drink a toast to that, probably with a glass of still-free tap water.