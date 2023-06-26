Giada De Laurentiis' New Pasta Isn't A Typical Box Of Boring Shapes

Since 2016, Giada de Laurentiis has made her favorite Italian specialty ingredients available to foodies everywhere through her site Giadzy. The foodstuffs include pasta, candy, olive oil, meal kits, and spreads, all created by the best-known and most respected Italian food brands. And yet, there has been something missing from Giadzy all these years: a line of Italian food products developed by De Laurentiis herself, until now. At this year's Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, she announced the debut of a new line of Giadzy pasta, which will be available on the website in July 2023.

Giadzy pasta will be available in eight shapes that hail from different regions of Italy, and all selected by de Laurentiis herself. In a statement to Food & Wine, De Laurentiis explained, "With Giadzy Pasta, I wanted to shine a spotlight on some of my favorite lesser-known shapes to show people how wide the world of pasta really is — and how fun it can be." The shapes include flat squares with ruffled edges known as tacole, tube-shaped paccheri, and manfredi lunghi, which with their long, ruffled edges resemble lasagna noodles, except cut into narrow strands.