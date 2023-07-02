The Viral TikTok Hack That Gets Every Last Bit Out Of Canned Tomato Paste

When it comes to tomato paste, we are still on the lookout for the perfect packaging system. Even the tomato paste tubes that held so much promise proved to have exactly the same issue as our toothpaste — impossible to get the last bit out. So we returned to canned paste, taking a tablespoon at a time and being forced to throw the rest out, or desperately scraping at the bottom of the can with a spoon to get every last drop. That is, until we saw the genius TikTok hack for getting each tomatoey morsel out of it.

You'll start out just as you would the regular way — with a can opener. Don't remove the lid completely, because you're going to have to flip it over to the other side. That's right, you're going to cut out both the top and bottom seals of the can. Then remove one of the lids and sort of like a push-pop, use both thumbs to press one of the lids up the can. This will push all of the paste out one end, and clean the edges as you go. If anything is left behind, just scrape it up with a rubber spatula or spoon, and there you have it.