The Viral TikTok Hack That Gets Every Last Bit Out Of Canned Tomato Paste
When it comes to tomato paste, we are still on the lookout for the perfect packaging system. Even the tomato paste tubes that held so much promise proved to have exactly the same issue as our toothpaste — impossible to get the last bit out. So we returned to canned paste, taking a tablespoon at a time and being forced to throw the rest out, or desperately scraping at the bottom of the can with a spoon to get every last drop. That is, until we saw the genius TikTok hack for getting each tomatoey morsel out of it.
You'll start out just as you would the regular way — with a can opener. Don't remove the lid completely, because you're going to have to flip it over to the other side. That's right, you're going to cut out both the top and bottom seals of the can. Then remove one of the lids and sort of like a push-pop, use both thumbs to press one of the lids up the can. This will push all of the paste out one end, and clean the edges as you go. If anything is left behind, just scrape it up with a rubber spatula or spoon, and there you have it.
Get creative with tomato paste
Nobody wants to waste food in this day and age, so leaving tomato paste behind is just not an option. Leaving the rest of the paste in the can will make it dry out and potentially even grow mold due to oxygen and moisture contamination, so it's important to move it to another container if you don't use it all up in one go. Luckily, tomato paste is acidic, which prevents bacterial growth. So once you've transferred the tomato paste to an air-tight jar, it can last longer.
@amanda_ahlenius1
Replying to @lillagodzilla 🍅🥫 #grandmaknowseverything #tomatopaste #grandmatok #momtok #lifehacks #lifehack #foodie #homemadepastasauce
Not sure how to put that leftover tomato paste to use? There are a few creative options, but you can use it in a lot of recipes that call for tomato purée, sauce, or juice. For instance, you can dilute the paste in a bloody mary mix with a 1:4 tomato-to-water ratio. Just be sure to mix well. You can even use tomato paste to deglaze a pan, just as you would another acidic agent such as lemon juice, wine, or vinegar. Combine these tips with the TikTok hack, and you'll never let a bit of tomato paste go to waste.