The Sauce Packet 'Trick' That Proves Not All Hacks Are Useful

The internet is home to many excellent food hacks that can allow you access to the best secret menu items and the most convenient cooking strategies among other things. Of course, not all hacks are winners, with one TikTok trick in particular appearing to be fairly useless at best, and a bit unsanitary at worst.

The trick in question focuses on a method for ensuring all of your sauce or salad dressing is squeezed out of the packet without leaving a molecule of flavor behind. In order to achieve this hack, you must be eating a salad, or some other food served in a lidded bowl. The hack calls for closing the lid over the bottom end of the packet after tearing the other side open and pulling it out, utilizing the force of the plastic container to pinch all of the dressing into the awaiting food.

At first glance, the hack seems to do what it sets out to do, with the TikToker posting the trend giving an enthusiastic thumbs up alongside an "Approved" stamp. However, a bit of digging quickly reveals the fatal flaws in this ultimately useless hack.