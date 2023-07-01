The Best Alternatives At Fancy Steakhouses For Non-Steak Lovers

Sampling a perfectly seared, juicy steak from your local upscale steakhouse restaurant is an absolute thrill we can't resist. But honestly, steak just isn't everyone's meaty adventure of choice. Whether you're a vegetarian or simply don't understand what's to love about the beefy, umami taste of a well-cooked steak, you may wonder what options you have if you find yourself uncomfortably seated in a fancy steakhouse restaurant.

You might be wondering whether you have any choices at all. Well, of course, you do! Actually, you've got more options than you might think. We've taken the time to glance over a few of the ritziest menus around the U.S. to scope some of the most commonly featured non-steak entrées you might see at your local steakhouse. Though we've got a couple of veggie and salad options for you here, that's not all you'll find on our curated list of delectable steak-free grabs.

So, if you're ready, let's start on some of the most perfect and mouth-watering options you can select the next time you find yourself at a steakhouse but aren't exactly in the mood for steak. Let's dig in!