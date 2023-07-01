The Best Alternatives At Fancy Steakhouses For Non-Steak Lovers
Sampling a perfectly seared, juicy steak from your local upscale steakhouse restaurant is an absolute thrill we can't resist. But honestly, steak just isn't everyone's meaty adventure of choice. Whether you're a vegetarian or simply don't understand what's to love about the beefy, umami taste of a well-cooked steak, you may wonder what options you have if you find yourself uncomfortably seated in a fancy steakhouse restaurant.
You might be wondering whether you have any choices at all. Well, of course, you do! Actually, you've got more options than you might think. We've taken the time to glance over a few of the ritziest menus around the U.S. to scope some of the most commonly featured non-steak entrées you might see at your local steakhouse. Though we've got a couple of veggie and salad options for you here, that's not all you'll find on our curated list of delectable steak-free grabs.
So, if you're ready, let's start on some of the most perfect and mouth-watering options you can select the next time you find yourself at a steakhouse but aren't exactly in the mood for steak. Let's dig in!
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana not only waltzes gracefully on the tongue, but it also struts its stuff as a gourmet delight that caters to the most discerning taste buds. This familiar yet expensive meal also goes by the name "chicken parmesan" but sometimes includes the term "parmigiana" to indicate that the type of parmesan used here is the authentic, much sought-after sort. Coated with marinara sauce and layered with copious amounts of mozzarella cheese, this rendition of a luxury meal makes for the perfect substitute for steak for anyone who'd rather skip meaty beef classics during their steakhouse rendezvous.
Not only is chicken parmigiana already delightfully delicious, but it also comes in various mouth-watering renditions depending on where you choose to indulge in it. Mozzarella and parmesan are, of course, the most prevalent cheese options, but on top of these melty favorites emerge a symphony of creative and imaginative enhancements that make sampling chicken parm at various steakhouses a unique experience. Whether the chef uses their grandmother's time-honored sauce recipe or opts for less traditional cheeses, you may expect to encounter different versions of the same delicious entrée upon visiting steakhouses that offer this delectable selection.
Wagyu Burger
If you've got a thing for burgers, then don't fret. There's no need to suppress your admiration for simplicity when you venture out for an upscale dining affair. Thankfully, we've been able to find a good ole' burger at select restaurants, although we admit it's likely not often you'll find this. Nevertheless, like most entrées at high-end steakhouses, your typical "burger" is likely to be enhanced with fanciful flavors and meats that are sure to take your most basic expectation of what an all-American burger should taste like and send it to the next level.
What do we mean? Try sampling coveted Wagyu beef instead of traditional ground beef between your burger buns. We've found one restaurant offering this delicious beef option, and to be honest, we were left salivating after reading its descriptions. Loaded with a half a pound of choice Wagyu meat and adorned with premium toppings like pickled red onions and garlicky mayo (aioli sauce, of course), this downright delicious pick is a sight to behold. Oh, and don't forget to keep an eye out for a hefty serving of fries. While some luxury steakhouses may not carry such a basic side dish, those serving up classic burgers might; just be on the lookout for phrases like "frites" instead of "fries," and you just might spot them on the menu.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese served at a prestigious steakhouse? Yep, you've read that right. While this tantalizing entrée may not grace the menus of every steakhouse you visit, if you happen to stumble upon it, consider yourself lucky. Of course, if you do find your local fancy steakhouse serving up mac and cheese, it likely isn't the kind you're used to devouring for lunch when you were a kid. In most cases, the mac and cheese we've come across include lobster meat and impeccable cheese options, including smooth and creamy French bechamel infused with sharp aged cheddar to give you a taste of home, but in an amped up, fancy kind of way.
Additionally, the flavors of thick and creamy cheese expertly matched with the buttery tenderness of lobster make for an out-of-this-world mashup that will fulfill your longing for nostalgic flavors, all while satisfying your desire for luxury taste.
Salmon Filet
You had to see this one coming, and thankfully, we had no problem finding it gracing most premium steakhouse menus. Salmon is already touted as a luxury meat. Its mild, buttery taste and soft, tender flakes make it the perfect meal for those dining at upscale steakhouses yet bypassing traditional steak fare. It can be found in various ways, including doused in lemon or served alongside a luscious, rich, beurre blanc sauce. Salmon filets are also incredibly versatile. You can dress them up with virtually any side dish, including a snappy salad, hot sautéed asparagus, or even a side of luxury mashed potatoes if you're lucky.
Not only are salmon filets an incredibly common find on fancy steakhouse menus but this popular meat can also be found hidden in a variety of other luxury steakhouse options. Take the salmon Caesar salad as a prime example of using high-end protein to amplify an otherwise mundane salad. It just goes to show the abundance of options when it comes to choosing salmon as an alternative to traditional steakhouse fare, and it's one you'll likely see popping up on upscale restaurant menus over and over again.
Stuffed Chicken
We'll admit that chicken can seem like a pretty boring option at an upscale steakhouse restaurant, especially if you indulge in it often at home. The thing is, ordering nearly anything at a luxury restaurant is sure to look a little different than what you'd experience at home, so when you see chicken on the menu, you should expect no different.
We were able to catch a glimpse of delicious stuffed chicken options at select steakhouses, and ooh wee, let us tell you, the descriptions were scrumptious. Some selections offered the bird stuffed with creamy gouda cheese and paired with a hearty serving of lusciously comforting mashed potatoes. Of course, this is yet another classic, versatile option that could be the perfect match for other premium side dishes, including creamed corn, Brussels sprouts served fresh with bacon, or even roasted mushrooms. No matter how you dress this one up, one thing's for certain: Indulging in stuffed chicken at a fancy steakhouse offers a delectable departure from the traditional steak fare. And if you're fortunate enough to find this culinary gem gracing the menu of your preferred steakhouse, prepare to embark on a flavorful journey that will undoubtedly leave your taste buds in awe!
Shrimp Scampi
Love seafood? If so, try opting for the shrimp scampi next time you dine at your local top-end steakhouse. This simple yet deliciously exquisite meal imparts impeccable flavor using only a handful of simple ingredients. This traditional dish often consists of garlic, butter, and wine, though, like most recipes, you're likely to find variations from restaurant to restaurant.
One steakhouse restaurant we explored featured its shrimp scampi with tender spinach and grape tomatoes— two add-ins we think offer colorful and unique flavors to this simple meal. It also adds extra nutrition, since many scampi recipes are simpler with fewer ingredients.
Pair your shrimp scampi with a crunchy salad, fancy dressing, and maybe some crispy, hot, buttered bread. Just note that while some restaurants may serve scampi without grains, some also traditionally serve the shrimp atop linguini noodles or even with white rice. No matter how you take it, there's no denying this is one of the fancier and more exciting substitutions for non-steak lovers at steakhouses.
Field Greens Salad
Though it may seem mundane and plain, you'd be surprised to find how many wonderfully unique salads are available at multiple steakhouse restaurants. We've seen everything from a typical field greens salad stocked with juicy red tomatoes and parmesan vinaigrette to salads stuffed with lobster and other delectable ingredients to make a filling meal from a totally unsuspecting entrée.
Of course, if you've come wildly hungry, we don't recommend you opt for a salad as your main course. But if you follow a vegetarian diet or simply want something on the lighter side, you could go for a meatless salad and pair it with creamy mashed potatoes, asparagus, or other yummy combos to make your meal that much more filling. As for crisp buttered bread, you can pair it with a delicious wine of your choice, making for a light meal that could easily be tailored to fit any diet or lifestyle. Sweet.
Lobster Tail
Drippy, messy, and full of flavor, it should come as no surprise that meaty lobster tail has made its way to our list of drool-worthy alternatives for non-steak lovers at upscale restaurants. Most restaurants will serve this up alongside an impeccably flavorful herb butter sauce with a little extra for dipping, making lobster's already rich and creamy taste much more pronounced.
As you may already know, melt-in-mouth lobster melds effortlessly with other flavors that only enhance its taste. For example, many restaurants offer lemon in addition to melted butter to give lobster brightness and zest that's virtually irresistible. On top of this, lobster can be paired with wines like Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay to accentuate its regal essence further, sending the meal up and over the edge.
Not a wine drinker? Try a refreshing seltzer on for size. Either way, you'll likely feel uber-luxurious ordering this meal, especially if you dress it up with something wonderful. Don't forget. There are a handful of other ways to enjoy lobster at fancier steakhouses if the lobster tail intimidates you. Offerings like lobster mac and cheese and lobster bisque are great ways to sample a bit of this premium meat on your palette, especially if you have no experience with the art of eating lobster tail.
Lamb Loin
Lamb loin is a great way to reap the benefits of consuming red meat without having to suffer through steak if it isn't your favorite. Lamb loin is an entrancingly tender piece of meat often noted for its impeccable flavor. It's usually set at a higher price point because it's a leaner and more coveted cut than other lamb components.
As far as steakhouses are concerned, we've seen lamb loin dressed up in all sorts of tempting ways. One most notable plating includes lamb loin that's been doused in lemon and olive oil and served with a plate of rainbow carrots, carrot jus, and carefully roasted cauliflower. Pair with a rose wine or a Cabernet Sauvignon if you're feeling up for it. All this combined will create a magical meal fit for royalty, even providing the many benefits of red meat without ever having to bite into a steak.
Roasted Chicken
Does roasted chicken seem a little blasé compared to other steakhouse menu options? We understand why you might think so, and sure, it's probably something you would likely make at home. But we believe that roasted chicken served at high-end dining establishments often features elements you'd be hard-pressed to emulate in your own kitchen.
So, what could possibly make roasted chicken at a fancy steakhouse so much different than what you could make on your own? Let's start with the fact that these chicken dinners tend to come exceptionally cooked, with soft, tender, and delicate meat that practically melts in your mouth. And to top it off, roasted chicken at high-end restaurants tends to feature surprise sauces and pairings you'd likely not think of on your own. For example, we spotted one ritzy joint offering their roasted chicken with pearl onions, charred broccolini, and even a side of jalapeno soubise.
Ahi Tuna
Ahi tuna refers to two fish breeds from the Hawaiian region. Both types, the Yellowfin Tuna and Bigeye Tuna, are used for creating high-class fine dining experiences, typically encompassed under the umbrella term, "Ahi tuna," on upscale restaurant menus.
So, what's so special about this specific type of tuna? Ahi tuna is noted for its very mild yet undeniably meaty mouthfeel, which makes it a special treat for seafood lovers. Ahi tuna is traditionally served raw, though its outer surface is typically seared. If you're worried about getting sick from eating this affluent meat, don't be; ahi tuna is served sushi grade, making it safe to eat without cooking.
At the best upscale steakhouse restaurants, we've spotted ahi tuna served in various ways. It's often served on a blanket of fluffy rice and topped with a variety of delicious sauces and seasonings. Cucumber, miso aioli, and even sriracha sauce could appear alongside your ahi tuna, though there are plenty of other variations you'll likely see when dining out. Just be sure to pair it with something equally delicious, like fresh asparagus or creamed spinach, for the ultimate flavor experience you won't be able to get enough of.
Chilean Sea Bass
Chilean sea bass is an excellent pick for seafood lovers looking for a little variety on their next visit to a high-end steak restaurant. This popular entrée is often compared to cod, though anyone that knows fish well enough knows that Chilean sea bass is a step above the latter. Instead, this luxury seafood option is touted for its heavenly flaky texture, delivering a silky, satisfying mouthfeel that tastes almost too good to be true. It remains moist after cooking and delivers rich, buttery flavors that make it remarkably distinct and a meal that's practically fit for royalty.
With all this talk about Chilean sea bass and its savory flavors, you may wonder how restaurants choose to serve this one up. Of course, every restaurant puts its own unique spin on seafood classics, and the ones we've reviewed are no different. It'll often come grilled or blackened and can be effortlessly matched with pairings that include German potatoes and sautéed broccoli. Ask your server about any special toppings like mango salsa and the like to garnish this delicious catch; otherwise, feel free to savor this decadent, premium, traditional seafood meal as is.
Seared Scallops
Creamy and much admired, seared scallops are perfect for those who want to avoid steak but dislike overly fishy flavors. These small rounded muscles are part of the bivalve mollusk category and function as an interior muscle within the species. Upon the first bite, it delivers a rich, umami flavor with hints of creamy sweetness, providing a delicately unique flavor to your taste buds.
Because of their dense flavor profile, scallops don't require much to make them shine. In fact, over-seasoning these luxury edibles may prove to have a negative effect on the meal overall. Especially considering the spices would likely overwhelm the scallop and leave you unable to appreciate their ever-so delightful taste.
As such, you'll usually find scallops seared or grilled and served with a hearty helping of lemon butter. You may find some restaurants going a bit heavier on flavorings with cream, garlic, and wine used to enhance your palette, but even this is done to bring out the scallop's unique taste — never mask it.
Roasted Mushrooms
If you've been invited to a steakhouse restaurant and are living a vegetarian lifestyle, then you undoubtedly know the disappointment that accompanies making tasty and filling choices instead of tender and juicy steak. Thankfully, there are a few options that most high-end steakhouse restaurants offer that could totally work as main entrées that might make you excited to visit your local meat-serving restaurant.
Roasted mushrooms are one of the best options for substituting meat at a steakhouse. This simple but delicious alternative is an effortless swap that provides all the juicy, umami flavor of beef. This makes it perfect for vegans and vegetarians who may not want to miss out on steakhouse experiences but can't exactly indulge in steak itself.
Not vegetarian? No problem. You could still enjoy the benefits of eating roasted mushrooms as a main entrée, especially if you match it up with a hearty side salad or roasted potatoes. The sky's the limit regarding how to enjoy steakhouse mushrooms. Get creative and dig in!