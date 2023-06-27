Chick-Fil-A Still Reigns Supreme In Customer Service (But Maybe Not For Long)

We may make our fast food choices based more on factors like price, convenience, and menu, customer service still comes into play. While the promise of smiling, helpful employees may not lure you in the doors of an establishment, having a customer service encounter of the not-so-friendly kind may well have you rethinking your next visit. With this in mind, the American Customer Satisfaction Index conducts a study year after year to determine which restaurants deliver the best consumer experience and the results for 2022-23 have now been tabulated.

When it comes to full-service restaurants, steakhouses still make up a meaty chunk of the charts, with Outback Steakhouse being the most popular of all. Down at the more affordable quick service level, the top spot is still held by Chick-fil-A. Gen-Z's favorite chain is closing in on nearly a decade as America's most popular fast food chain. Will the chicken champs make it to a 10-year anniversary, or will an upstart sandwich shop dethrone the chain? According to the data, Jimmy John's is number two with a bullet, surging up the list with a 6% rise in popularity from last year as compared to just 2% for Chick-Fil-A. (The previous year, Chick-Fil-A's overall score didn't rise at all, although they still retained the top spot.)