Costco Shoppers Swear Goodles Mac And Cheese Is As Good As Kraft

Mac and cheese embodies the ultimate comfort food experience. With its effortless preparation and nostalgic appeal, it's a taste of childhood that never fails to warm your heart and bring a smile to your face. While homemade mac and cheese is undeniably delicious, the convenience of boxed mac cannot be ignored — it's pure comfort in a bite.

According to a TikTok video, Goodles mac and cheese is the new sensation causing a frenzy in Costco. Shoppers are going wild for this affordable delight, claiming it's just as good as the beloved Kraft. Even "gym girlies" can't resist the temptation, according to the video. For years the reigning champions of boxed mac and cheese has been the tried-and-true store-bought classics like Kraft Original and Annie's Shells & Real Aged Cheddar. These nostalgic favorites will transport you back to childhood with just one bite and without breaking the bank.

With an impressive 14 grams of protein per serving, Goodles mac and cheese dares to be different. But does it live up to the social media hype?