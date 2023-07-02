The Satirical Communist McDonald's Happy Meal That Caused A Stir

In our current era of internet discourse, it truly seems like any and every move made by giant corporations could get them canceled or boycotted for the slightest infraction. For some, this presents an interesting opportunity, like the TikTok page that created this satirical video showcasing the McDonald's "Commie meal" which imagines what if Mickey D's partnered with the Soviet Union.

The meal in question appears to be a spin on popular Mcdonald's collaborations of the past such as the Travis Scott meal, or the Cardi B and Offset combo meal. Here, the chain seems to be swapping rappers for popular thought leader Karl Marx, offering a shocking surprise to the unsuspecting customer.

Obviously, McDonald's would never engage in such a politically charged stunt in real life. However, the concept does have many commenters rolling with laughter, and others are concerned that some people will report on the satirical video as if it were fact, calling for others to boycott the popular fast food chain. As one commenter on Reddit wrote, "Sadly if my parents ever saw this, they would plaster it all over all of their friends and family's Facebook in a blind rage. Jokes are hard for some of these people." Meanwhile, another person commented, "The worst part is I know too many people who would totally believe this if they saw it on Facebook."