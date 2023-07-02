The Satirical Communist McDonald's Happy Meal That Caused A Stir
In our current era of internet discourse, it truly seems like any and every move made by giant corporations could get them canceled or boycotted for the slightest infraction. For some, this presents an interesting opportunity, like the TikTok page that created this satirical video showcasing the McDonald's "Commie meal" which imagines what if Mickey D's partnered with the Soviet Union.
The meal in question appears to be a spin on popular Mcdonald's collaborations of the past such as the Travis Scott meal, or the Cardi B and Offset combo meal. Here, the chain seems to be swapping rappers for popular thought leader Karl Marx, offering a shocking surprise to the unsuspecting customer.
Obviously, McDonald's would never engage in such a politically charged stunt in real life. However, the concept does have many commenters rolling with laughter, and others are concerned that some people will report on the satirical video as if it were fact, calling for others to boycott the popular fast food chain. As one commenter on Reddit wrote, "Sadly if my parents ever saw this, they would plaster it all over all of their friends and family's Facebook in a blind rage. Jokes are hard for some of these people." Meanwhile, another person commented, "The worst part is I know too many people who would totally believe this if they saw it on Facebook."
What comes in the fictional Commie meal?
The Commie meal, which has been raising red flags across the social media app, offers a Marx burger with cheese, topped with an aggressively red bun, complete with the iconic communist sigil of a hammer and sickle crossing over the top. For the side, customers can enjoy a carton of classic McDonald's fries, packed with Cyrillic lettering which commenters of the original TikTok confirmed to translate to the nonsense phrase "Shmungus."
While not specifically mentioned in the video, a copy of Karl Marx's "The Communist Manifesto" can be seen in the background, perhaps as a visual gag to imply the literature came with the meal, or maybe just as a hidden Easter egg to ensure the video is not taken too seriously if it were to fall into the wrong hands. The video concludes with a showcase of the toy found within the Commie meal — a GigaPet, which, upon activation, joyously states "Destroy capitalism!" much to the feigned chagrin of the TikTok comedian sharing the video.
All in all, the video contains a wealth of fine comedy craftsmanship, with many users on Reddit praising the satire. One person on Reddit wrote, "That's a pretty well-executed joke."