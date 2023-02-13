The Cardi B & Offset Meal At McDonald's Is All Twitter Is Talking About

Celebrity meals are nothing new to McDonald's. They're a tactic the brand has been employing for years. The brand's J Balvin meal, which featured a Big Mac with no pickles, fries, and an Oreo McFlurry, came out in 2020. And then there were meal collaborations with celebrities like Travis Scott and K-pop sensation BTS, which even included the launch of two new sauces (per Insider). More recently, we saw Mickey D's partner with rapper Saweetie to bring her favorite McDonald's meal to the masses, along with another limited edition sauce, the Saweetie 'n sour sauce. Okay, so it was just the regular sweet and sour sauce re-named, but boy was the packaging cute.

It turns out McDonald's meals are nothing new to celebrity Cardi B, who has shared the creative way she pairs McDonald's fires with spoonfuls of a McFlurry or ice cream (via Facebook) Now Mickey D's is gearing up to launch a meal deal with her. The two-for-one special will feature her and Offset, who are not only a couple of rappers but a romantic couple (per USA Today).