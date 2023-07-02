The Baking Ingredient That's Actually A Banging Steak Seasoning

Fans of the FX series "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" will rejoice upon learning the latest TikTok food trend, which kicks the flavor of your steak up a notch. According to a series of TikTok videos, dry whole milk powder, which is traditionally used in baking, is the greatest flavor enhancer you've never thought to use on your freshest cuts of steak. The method reportedly not only produces a delicious and well-seasoned final result, but it also brings to mind the favorite food of "Always Sunny" character Charlie Kelly, who famously quips that his favorite meal is a nice milk steak, with a side of jellybeans (raw, of course).

Jellybeans aside, countless users of the dry milk steak method have come to learn that the sweet and salty flavors of the powder rapidly permeate the meat in order to produce a delicious red center with a perfectly seared outer crust. Of course, the hack comes with a significant caveat, as the incredibly dry powder can lead to rapid burning if you're not careful in your cooking method. In order to preserve your cut of steak, be sure to follow along with guides and instructions before attempting to utilize the milk steak method at home.