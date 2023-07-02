The Aldi Wine That Was Spotted On Selling Sunset

Aldi has established itself as a go-to destination for budget-friendly products. However, the popular German supermarket chain is also gaining recognition as a top choice for wine lovers, with an extensive selection available in its stores. Aldi has become a formidable player in the wine industry and even garnered prestigious awards for some of its wines, including the Specially Selected Australian Shiraz, the Château Moulinet Pomerol, and the Californian Petite Sirah.

The popularity of Aldi's wines extends beyond the supermarket aisles. In a Reddit post, a user expressed excitement after spotting their favorite wine, Winking Owl, while watching the latest season of "Selling Sunset." The user acknowledged that even though the wine is likely used for staging purposes, they are willing to believe that it's the preferred choice even among affluent individuals, considering the luxurious setting of the show. "The house was going for 8 million; if it's good enough for millionaires, it's good enough for me!"

Aldi is positioning itself as the ideal place for affordable, high-quality wine, offering a wide selection of bottles priced under $10. Among these brands, California's Winking Owl stands out as a superb choice, typically priced at under $5. This popular Aldi wine brand has gained considerable attention, captivating shoppers with its appealing bottle design and unbeatable price.