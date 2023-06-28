Costco's Latest Bakery Cookies Are Having Fans Buying Them By The Dozen

S'mores are a quintessential summer classic. Who doesn't love gathering around the campfire to toast marshmallows until they're ooey gooey, then sandwich them between crispy graham crackers and a tiny bar of melty chocolate? The process of making s'mores is almost as fun as eating them. But if you can't get to a campsite this summer, Costco has totally got you with its new s'mores cookies available in some of its bakeries.

TikToker @costcohotfinds came across plastic containers of the store's new s'mores cookies in the bakery section of the warehouse. "At 24 in a box, they were selling so fast, and I could tell as soon as I took them out of the package how soft they were." @costcohotfinds recommends putting the cookies in your air fryer for one minute. "They came out so gooey and delicious; these are dangerous," they said. It seems as if Costco fans are certainly eating up the s'mores cookies; as of this writing the TikTok video has over 8,500 likes.