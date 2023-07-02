The Biggest Costco Food Court Scandals We Could Find

While shopping at Costco stores has always required a membership, certain services at the store have been historically open to the public. These include the pharmacy, the alcohol department (in select states), and the food court. However, as of March 16, 2020, the store's corporate policy now requires you to have an active Costco membership in order to dine at the food court.

Apparently, eating at the food court has always technically required a membership even though the company had not previously enforced this policy. To make the matter even more confusing, some Costco locations still aren't enforcing the members-only protocol to this date. A customer-service associate at an East Coast Costco noted that some stores have become laxer on the policy when responding to an inquiry from Business Insider.

While this is an issue that primarily affects non-members, it also inconveniences members since they now have to keep their Costco cards on them even when they don't plan on going into the store that day. Previously, anyone could walk up to one of the indoor or outdoor food court locations and place an order, but now some locations will ask to scan your membership card before serving you. The one saving grace for members is that the lines may be just a bit shorter without non-member customers patronizing the food court.