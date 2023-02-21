Costco's New Food Court Item Is Causing A Stir

This new sandwich, according to a photo posted to Reddit, is a fairly fancy one, made with deli roast beef dressed in onion relish and roasted cherry tomatoes and piled high on top of an artisan roll. It does look pretty tasty, despite the lack of cheese (why is there no cheese?), and 790 calories for an entire sandwich seems pretty reasonable. What's not reasonable at all, at least for the Costco food court, is the price tag – an unbelievable $9.99! Admittedly, this is based on a single Costco located in Lynnwood, Washington, a city where the average home price is upwards of $700,000, but it doesn't bode well for Costco food court prices in general.

Just last summer there was quite the kerfuffle when Costco hiked its soda prices 10 cents to $0.69 and, worse yet, raised the price of its chicken bake a buck to $3.99. How, then does the big box behemoth think that a sandwich at more than twice that price is going to fly? Needless to say, not many people in the Reddit comments section were applauding Costco's savvy marketing. While some felt that the store might be testing the waters, others pointed out that the whole reason for eating at the food court is to get decent food on the cheap. No matter how great this sandwich may be, if you want a gourmet experience, you're not going to be dining at Chez Costco.