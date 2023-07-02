Fast Food Patty Melts Ranked Worst To Best

When you pull apart the patty melt, it's actually just an ultra-savory cheeseburger. Or a creamy grilled cheese dressed to the nines. In other words, the ideal fast food bite. There's just no classifying this toasted pocket of broiled deliciousness that gives you the best of both sandwich worlds — the beef patty, the Swiss cheese, the seared onion shavings, and a mayo spread coalescing on Rye bread are grilled to a browned complexion. You might order one in a diner with a pickle on the side, but its emergence out of a (now shuttered) Los Angeles joint called Tiny Naylor's asserts that the drive-thru has always been home.

Today, franchises have adopted the comforting staple with an array of unique flourishes. It's common to spot sourdough or hamburger buns replacing nutty sliced Rye, as are the cheeses and toppings swapped in for strategic bursts of piquancy or depth. There's also a wide berth in the quality you can expect when placing your order. Assuming you're tired of throwing your money away on milquetoast lunches, you'd probably like to know where patty melts from all corners of the drive-thru stack up. With beloved household names and up-and-comers alike, let's hash out the best and worst options for this throwback fave. It's ranking time!