Nonprofit Grocery Stores Are The Heroes Helping Save Food Deserts

More than 30 million Americans are food insecure (per USDA Economic Research Service), with more than 20 million people living in food deserts. When someone is food insecure it means that food is either too expensive or too far away to buy. Food deserts are defined by distance — a supermarket has to be more than a mile away in urban centers, or 10 miles in rural areas. If there's access to transportation or a car this is surmountable, but for the millions of Americans who don't have that, it's a significant hurdle. Nonprofit grocery stores are offering some hope as one way to fight the problem.

Residents living in a food desert rely on nearby gas stations, fast food restaurants, and convenience stores for food, which is often lacking in essential nutrients for a balanced diet. It's also expensive — milk is usually around 5% more expensive and cereal 25% more than in other areas, according to a USDA study cited by NPR. A lack of proper nutrition has been shown to lead to a higher risk of both obesity and malnutrition, negatively impact students' school performances, and speed cognitive decline amongst the elderly. The dangerous phenomenon isn't limited to urban areas, as any place with higher poverty rates tends to be a food desert, including rural areas.

You wouldn't be alone in wondering why supermarkets don't open locations in food deserts. The answer lies in economics — supermarkets don't have a financial incentive to do so. Sometimes these neighborhoods — especially gentrifying neighborhoods – undergo a food mirage. There are options for fresh food, but they're too expensive for low-income residents, essentially creating a food desert.