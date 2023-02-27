Food Stamps Are Being Cut Even Though Grocery Prices Are Soaring

People all around the country, and the globe for that matter, are feeling the impact of soaring inflation. It's hit nearly every aspect of daily life but has been seen most acutely in all-time high grocery prices. Due to an ailing post-Covid pandemic supply chain, sanctions against Russia, and climate change, the economy has faced a perfect storm that has impacted nearly everyone. But it is most severely harming low-income households, says The Washington Post. And it's about to become much worse for America's poorest households, as the federal government has announced it is significantly cutting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in March 2023.

In 2020, SNAP benefits were increased by 15% to help low-income earners afford groceries during the pandemic, says the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The program extended to all 50 states, as well as Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. That program ended in September 2021, but additional benefits were extended in the form of emergency allotments. More than 15 states have already ended their participation in the emergency allotment benefits, but after February 2023, the program will end entirely.