The Best July Aldi Finds To Make Your Party A Success

July is a time for gatherings. Between backyard barbecues for the Fourth and late summer night dinner parties, there is a lot of food shopping and menu planning to tackle. With soaring food inflation costs, it's time to get a little inventive with the menu options. However, that doesn't mean skipping courses or choosing bland or basic choices to stay on budget. If you're unsure where to start, it might be the perfect time to turn to none other than the discount grocery shopping mecca Aldi.

Aldi's upcoming finds for July offer a perfect starter for every cuisine type. Vegan potstickers for a Chinese menu, chicken and vegetarian empanadas for a Mexican feast, and plenty of Greek options like mixed olives and stuffed grape leaves that will have you feeling like you're sailing down the Mediterranean. These items are all upcoming Aldi finds, so pay attention to their release dates before you hit the shops.