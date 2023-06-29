School Official Convicted After Metal-Tainted Chicken Was Served To Students

It's easy to joke about the poor quality of cafeteria food, but it became genuinely dangerous at New York City public schools when students and staff started to find metal, bone, and plastic debris inside their chicken tenders in 2016. This month, school official Eric Goldstein was convicted on a bribery charge connected to the providers of the contaminated chicken, per The New York Times.

Chickentopia tenders, supplied by Somma Food Group, were introduced in March of 2016 to the schools and, according to PR Newswire, claimed to be made from antibiotic-free and vegetable-fed chicken. At the time, Somma's VP of Marketing, Gary Hamm, said, "We are excited to become the first supplier to serve 100% antibiotic-free chicken to New York City schools. While students may only see it as great tasting chicken, their parents realize that the administration of New York City Schools cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of their children."

However, not long after their introduction, the tenders were pulled from cafeterias after an employee choked on a bone in the allegedly boneless product, requiring the Heimlich maneuver to be saved. But, the chicken only faced temporary detention. According to ABC News, the unchanged tenders — still chock full of choking hazards — were back in schools two months later. New York's school food and nutrition services, or SchoolFood, nixed Somma products in the spring of 2017, but many wondered how Chickentopia products ended up back in New York schools in the first place.