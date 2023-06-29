Get Ready To Vegan Barbecue – Beyond Sausage Is Finally Arriving At Costco

Across the country, the nation is gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with parades, fireworks, and barbecues. This year, Beyond Meat is looking to get a bigger piece of that BBQ action — without putting any meat on the table. Beyond Sausage is coming to Costco just in time for the holiday. Perceptive vegans may have spotted some Beyond Meat products in stores already, but more options equal more opportunities.

According to Beyond Meat, the new line-up at the beloved big box retailer will include ready-made meatless burgers and Beyond's new sausage variety: the Hot Italian. The burgers are packaged in pre-formed 10-packs and are available at all Costco regions until July 23. However, the sausages, sold in 12-packs, will only be found in select warehouses in Southern California, Las Vegas, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Hawaii — as if you needed another reason to check out Hawaiian Costcos – so you'll need to be in the right part of the country to find them.

Not only limited to being popular meat alternatives, Beyond Meat's burgers and sausages are also high in protein (20 grams and 16 grams, respectively) and have less saturated fat than their animal-based counterparts. These products may be new at Costco, but Beyond Meat was founded in 2009 and now carries a whole line of vegan alternatives, such as plant-based ground beef burgers, meatballs, sausages, chicken patties, and chicken tenders.