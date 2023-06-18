Costcos In Hawaii Make Grocery Shopping Look Like Paradise

Hawaii is an island, so naturally it's famous for its fish. It's also the birthplace of the poke bowl — poke means "chunk" in Hawaiian — and Costco delivers. TikToker @chefbaobae shared the enormous supply of fresh poke served up at Hawaii Costcos daily, as well as some very solid sushi. It also carries Hawaii's famous lomi lomi salmon, a kind of fish-salsa-salad combo MADE with salmon, tomatoes, and green onions that's a great addition to a Hawaiian BBQ. Other fish options include both fresh and dried varieties, from dried aku sticks to fish jerky to miso butterfish.

Hawaiians' unique barbecue culture is no joke, but sometimes Hawaiians take shortcuts, too: Costco carries Chinese-style pork in family-sized packages as well as large containers of poi, the taro-based porridge often served as a side at barbecues. The islands are known for bringing both strong fish and strong pork games to the dinner table, and for those who just can't choose between the two, there's always lau lau. Consisting of pork and butterfish wrapped in leaves and steamed, it's a protein-heavy Hawaiian comfort food that's delicious cooked fresh, but also sold pre-made at Costco. While Spam is popular in Hawaii, another favorite is Portuguese sausage, or linguiça, which is harder to find in the continental U.S. but easy to get at Hawaiian Costco.