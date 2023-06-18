Costcos In Hawaii Make Grocery Shopping Look Like Paradise
Hawaii is a dream vacation spot for a reason, but the Hawaiian islands are also home to a million and a half people, and where there's home, there's (usually) a Costco. Hawaiian Costcos combine standard American Costco fare with tropical offerings and some uniquely Hawaiian products. We don't know anyone who travels to Hawaii just for the Costcos (yet), but after seeing some videos of what's in store, it sure is tempting.
Peeks inside Costco in Honolulu have given us serious FOMO. At first glance, Costco in Hawaii looks just like Costco on the mainland, selling eggs, croissants, giant packages of toilet paper, big-screen TVs, and the quintessential Costco rotisserie chicken. But it also sells a host of products unique to its Hawaiian stores. Yes, it carries the low-hanging fruit you'll find in the airport like Kona coffee, macadamia nuts, T-shirts, and sarongs, but closer inspection reveals special items in pretty much every category.
Seafood and barbecue galore
Hawaii is an island, so naturally it's famous for its fish. It's also the birthplace of the poke bowl — poke means "chunk" in Hawaiian — and Costco delivers. TikToker @chefbaobae shared the enormous supply of fresh poke served up at Hawaii Costcos daily, as well as some very solid sushi. It also carries Hawaii's famous lomi lomi salmon, a kind of fish-salsa-salad combo MADE with salmon, tomatoes, and green onions that's a great addition to a Hawaiian BBQ. Other fish options include both fresh and dried varieties, from dried aku sticks to fish jerky to miso butterfish.
@chefbaobae
Say manapua 3x fast. I dare you 😌 @Costco Wholesale #hawaii #hilife #costcofinds #spam #hawaiianfood #fyp #foryourpage
Hawaiians' unique barbecue culture is no joke, but sometimes Hawaiians take shortcuts, too: Costco carries Chinese-style pork in family-sized packages as well as large containers of poi, the taro-based porridge often served as a side at barbecues. The islands are known for bringing both strong fish and strong pork games to the dinner table, and for those who just can't choose between the two, there's always lau lau. Consisting of pork and butterfish wrapped in leaves and steamed, it's a protein-heavy Hawaiian comfort food that's delicious cooked fresh, but also sold pre-made at Costco. While Spam is popular in Hawaii, another favorite is Portuguese sausage, or linguiça, which is harder to find in the continental U.S. but easy to get at Hawaiian Costco.
From furikake to flowers
If you're looking for Hawaiian snacks, Costco won't disappoint, as TikToker @anitahomect shared. In addition to the smorgasbord of macadamia nuts in bulk, there are a ton of additional offerings that make use of the nut's rich flavor, including macadamia popcorn and macadamia shortbread cookies. On the savory end, you can find Hawaiian Chip Company's sweet potato and taro chips, as well as options that incorporate furikake seasoning, a seaweed-based blend that makes a strong showing in Hawaiian snacks. Costco carries both Furikake Party Mix (think Chex Mix plus funky furikake flavor) and Hurricane Popcorn, which does the same for buttered popcorn with just a hint of sweetness.
The bakery section features fresh-baked Hawaiian bread and rolls and even a guava-topped cheesecake. Hawaii is an island after all, so local Costcos carry tropical fruit year-round, including the usual suspects like guavas, mangoes, and ripe pineapples as well as more exceptional options like mangosteens. Hawaiian Costco even sells fresh orchid leis in its refrigerated section, perfect for welcoming guests (or just yourself).
Aloha, Hawaiian Costco! We hope to be visiting you very soon.