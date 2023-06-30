Popular Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best

We love a heaping plate of chili cheese fries, but not the version from Freddy's. In this case, the addition of toppings to the fries actually subtracted from the eating experience.

The toppings themselves weren't bad. We were particularly enamored of the chili, which was quite thick and beefy (with no beans). The ground meat had been braised for so long that it had the unctuously soft texture of ragù Bolognese. Flavor-wise, it reminded us of 7-Eleven chili, which isn't an insult. It wasn't spicy, but it had a rich savory flavor from a generous dose of cumin. The cheese sauce was creamy but didn't bring much to the table beyond that. We wished it had a sharper cheddar tang.

The real problem with this dish is that Freddy's fries are too thin and delicate to support this amount of toppings. In the time it took us to snap a picture of the chili cheese fries, the fries had already become irredeemably soggy and leaden. With all the starchy potato, the overall flavor was rather bland as well — it needed hot sauce to perk it up with acidity and spice. If you want to get these toppings at Freddy's, we'd recommend putting them on a hot dog instead, as it wouldn't crumble under the weight of the chili as the fries did.