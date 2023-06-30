The Easiest Way To Get Around Costco's Membership Rule

As you probably already know, a membership is required to shop at Costco. Before, this may not have been a huge concern, as many shoppers found their way around the system by using the memberships of friends and family. Unfortunately for those hoping to save $60 to $120 per year, Costco has tightened its reigns, making the benefits that come with those fees less accessible than ever to non-members. "We are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers," the company revealed in an email to The New York Times. "If their membership card does not have a photo, then we ask for a photo ID." This crackdown has now permitted piggybackers from borrowing a friend's membership card or QR code.

However, there's a hack that Costco either hasn't considered or hasn't found a way to put a stop to: Costco Shop Cards. These shop cards, which are essentially gift cards, can allow non-members entry to the store as long as a relative or friend with a membership was the one to purchase it. This is a convincing way to assure employees that you aren't breaking any rules, even if you were the one to fund the shop card.