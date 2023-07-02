Ditch The Graham Crackers For An Oreo When Making S'mores

Making s'mores is a time-honored summer tradition, and changing up the typical ingredients is a fun way to keep it interesting. A conventional s'more consists of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows. However, any of those items can be swapped out. And one tasty alternative to graham crackers is Oreos!

Chocolate lovers will no doubt appreciate this hack, which doubles up on the chocolate and adds more cream in between. The cookies are smaller than graham crackers. So these s'mores could get messy, but who's ever made s'mores without getting a little sticky? And Oreo s'mores can be baked in an oven or popped in the air fryer rather than toasted over a fire, lessening the mess and adding a layer of convenience.

These unique s'mores can be further customized, bringing more fun flavors and textures to a beloved barbecue staple. After all, anything that pairs well with Oreos will fit right into this cookie sandwich.