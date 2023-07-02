Ditch The Graham Crackers For An Oreo When Making S'mores
Making s'mores is a time-honored summer tradition, and changing up the typical ingredients is a fun way to keep it interesting. A conventional s'more consists of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows. However, any of those items can be swapped out. And one tasty alternative to graham crackers is Oreos!
Chocolate lovers will no doubt appreciate this hack, which doubles up on the chocolate and adds more cream in between. The cookies are smaller than graham crackers. So these s'mores could get messy, but who's ever made s'mores without getting a little sticky? And Oreo s'mores can be baked in an oven or popped in the air fryer rather than toasted over a fire, lessening the mess and adding a layer of convenience.
These unique s'mores can be further customized, bringing more fun flavors and textures to a beloved barbecue staple. After all, anything that pairs well with Oreos will fit right into this cookie sandwich.
Other hacks to liven up summer s'mores
Replacing graham crackers with Oreos is just one way to liven up s'mores. Virtually any cookie can be used for the outer layer. Chocolate chip cookies are one alternative, but the options are endless. Snack items like Pop-Tarts to Rice Krispie Treats can also serve the same purpose. Although marshmallows are traditional, the inside can be tweaked, as well.
S'mores lovers don't need to stick to a plain chocolate bar when it comes to the gooey center. A Nestle's Crunch Bar provides the chocolate flavor while adding extra crispiness, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups bring both peanut butter and chocolate to the campfire dessert. Any candy bar will bring its texture and flavor to s'mores, and there are plenty to experiment with.
Adding more layers to s'mores is another way to make them stand out. Bananas, bacon, and nuts are just some of the foods that can give these treats a flavor boost. If there's one thing TikTok's Oreo s'mores hack proves, it's that it pays to get creative — but it'll be hard to top a cookie sandwich!