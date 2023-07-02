All The Reasons Five Guys Is Superior To Culver's

I'm an Ohio-born Buckeye who's recently moved to "Cheese State" Wisconsin, where Culver's originated in 1984, and boy, am I sick of seeing Culver's on every corner. And to be honest, it's kind of bugging me that I even have to write this. I mean, come on! Isn't it crystal clear why Five Guys totally kicks Culver's to the curb? But hey, I'm here to break it down for you and spill the beans on why Five Guys, which got its start in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986, is hands-down the better burger joint. Buckle up because this is gonna be a wild ride!

Although Five Guys has a long-standing reputation of being one of the most tasty and popular burger joints out there, there's apparently some confusion as to why this restaurant chain is actually as special as it is. I'm willing to assume that it's the lack of information that causes people to lean toward Culver's over Five Guys. Five Guys has so many perks compared to Culver's. I feel that it's my pleasure — my duty — to inform those of you who may not know what all this dynamically delicious restaurant offers.

So, if you're ready, let's hop right into why Five Guys is most certainly the Cadillac of all things burgers and fries.