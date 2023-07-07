Hate To Burst Your Bubble, But K-Cups Do Expire

Keurig cups are convenient, easy to make, and eliminate the mess that comes with grinding and brewing your own coffee beans. Despite their advantages, you can't keep them around forever though — all coffee has an expiration date. Unopened whole roasted beans can last up to a year, retaining their freshness and flavor. Ground beans used in K-Cups have an even shorter lifespan, typically a few months when unopened. At best, your K-Cups will last around eight to 10 months before expiring.

While unlikely if stored properly, expired coffee can lead to an unwelcome guest — mold, which is not only unsightly but potentially harmful if ingested. Even if your K-Cups don't have mold, they won't deliver the same robust flavor and invigorating aroma you expect from a fresh brew. The coffee experience might end up falling flat, and that's definitely not what a coffee connoisseur is going for in the morning.

Check the packaging on your K-Cups to ensure you're consuming your coffee at its best. If it's expired, throw it out or feed it to your plants as fertilizer – as long it's free of mold, of course.