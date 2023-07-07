Plot Twist: Condiments Aren't The Culprit For Soggy Sandwiches
Some things are better when they're soft and doughy, but sandwich bread isn't one of them. No one wants to unpack a carefully wrapped sandwich to discover a soggy lump of carbs that once held great promise. You might be tempted to pop it in the oven for a few minutes to revive it but trust us, it's only going to get mushier and sadder. When life gives us soggy sandwiches, it's easy to turn on the condiments for robbing us of a nice meal.
What else to expect when you slather all that wetness over dry bread, right? While the logic is sound, condiments may not be the slippery criminals that sabotage sandwiches. In fact, they can help keep the bread intact. Fillings like moist meat, tomatoes, fruits, cucumbers, and creamy eggs can cause sandwiches to get soggy since they release moisture into the bread, especially when the ingredients are warm. When you spread a layer of condiment like mayonnaise on bread, it can effectively block out the moisture from the fillings so your sandwich stays nice and fresh.
Tips to avoid soggy sandwiches
Condiments can protect your bread from absorbing excess moisture from the bread, but that doesn't mean they won't make your sandwiches soggy at all. Balance is key, so try not to go crazy on the spreads. Also, condiments like ketchup generally have more water content than mayonnaise or pesto, so it's best not to use those generously. Adding a layer of butter to the bread also helps keep the bread moisture free for longer.
The fool-proof way to avoid a soggy sandwich is, of course, to not let it get soggy by eating it right away, but there are a few practical tips for when you have to pack one. Consider sturdier breads like sourdough or whole wheat, which should hold up longer against moisture than softer breads. Sliced bread can be toasted to make the exterior dry so moisture doesn't seep in so easily.
How you layer the fillings is also important. First off, pat down the wet ingredients like tomatoes, lettuce, or moist meat to remove excess water. The condiments go first. To add an extra layer of protection, put lettuce over the layer of condiment. Then you can add the meat and other fillings and top them off with another piece of lettuce. Ingredients that are more prone to releasing moisture like tomatoes and cucumber should go in the middle.