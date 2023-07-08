The Philadelphian Origins Of Tastykake

In addition to Philly cheesesteaks, tomato pie, and Goldenberg Peanut Chews, the authentic menu of Philadelphia cuisine isn't complete without Tastykake, a legendary snack cake brand that was introduced well over a century ago. The story begins back in 1914 when a baker named Philip J. Baur and an egg salesperson named Herbert T. Morris teamed up in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

With their combined expertise, Baur and Morris crafted an array of mouthwatering goodies, ranging from scrumptious cakes to pies. Their dedication to quality and flavor quickly earned them a loyal following, especially among the working class, who enjoyed the affordable desserts on their lunch break.

But what truly set Tastykake apart was their commitment to freshness. Baur and Morris pioneered a unique baking process that allowed their treats to stay fresh for longer periods. They individually wrapped their products to avoid them from becoming stale too quickly. This factor soon became a hallmark of Tastykake and has contributed to its growing popularity over the past century.