The Philadelphian Origins Of Tastykake
In addition to Philly cheesesteaks, tomato pie, and Goldenberg Peanut Chews, the authentic menu of Philadelphia cuisine isn't complete without Tastykake, a legendary snack cake brand that was introduced well over a century ago. The story begins back in 1914 when a baker named Philip J. Baur and an egg salesperson named Herbert T. Morris teamed up in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.
With their combined expertise, Baur and Morris crafted an array of mouthwatering goodies, ranging from scrumptious cakes to pies. Their dedication to quality and flavor quickly earned them a loyal following, especially among the working class, who enjoyed the affordable desserts on their lunch break.
But what truly set Tastykake apart was their commitment to freshness. Baur and Morris pioneered a unique baking process that allowed their treats to stay fresh for longer periods. They individually wrapped their products to avoid them from becoming stale too quickly. This factor soon became a hallmark of Tastykake and has contributed to its growing popularity over the past century.
Tastykake is a true Philadelphia icon
As the years went by, Tastykake continued to expand its offerings, introducing new flavors and products to satisfy the ever-evolving cravings of Philadelphians. From the iconic Butterscotch Krimpets to the Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes, Tastykake was — and still is — synonymous with indulgence and comfort in the state.
It isn't just the packaged noshes from the local supermarket or corner Wawa that win customers over. Tastykake is also deeply ingrained in the city's culture and identity. The brand's presence at local events, Phillies, Eagles, 76ers, and Flyers games, and community gatherings create a strong sense of nostalgia and camaraderie. Tastykake is a genuine symbol of hometown pride — a constant, sweet reminder of the city's rich history and traditions. Even the one and only Betty White was a Tastykake fan, appearing in a TV spot in the '70s to promote the company. Today, Tastykake continues to be a beloved staple of Philadelphia and beyond.