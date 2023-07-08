Aldi Garlic Knots Have A Keep Frozen Label For A Reason

Grocery shopping can be overwhelming, especially if you fall prey to one of the many mistakes everyone makes when trying to read food labels. It's even more confusing when those food labels seem to directly defy the reality staring at you from the grocery store shelf, as is the case with Aldi's L'oven Fresh Garlic Knots. The knots are located in the Aldi bakery aisle, and are set at room temperature with the rest of the baked goods. But if you look closely, you'll realize that the label shares this key information: "Best enjoyed same day as purchased or freeze until needed." Unfortunately, it seems like many shoppers are missing the fine print, leading to some less-than-satisfying culinary experiences.

"I cannot quite adequately express my disappointment when I popped open this delicious smelling steaming bag of garlic knots I purchased 4 days ago," one person on Reddit shared, along with a picture of mold-covered garlic knots sitting on a sheet pan. "My heart was crushed." On Facebook, more Aldi shoppers shared their confusing garlic knot experiences. "Should the shelf stable garlic knots look like this?" asked one user, alongside a picture of more moldy knots. Commenters were quick to set them straight: "They are not shelf stable!" Though some shoppers thought it was indicative of the freshness of Aldi products as a whole, others pointed out how easy it is to not see the fine print freezer instructions on the label.