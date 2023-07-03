The Tomato Girl Summer TikTok Trend Puts The Vibrant Fruit In The Spotlight

It's officially tomato girl summer — at least if TikTok has anything to say about it. In the spring, mood boards began to emerge on the social media platform predicting the lifestyle trend, and it has gone from green to ripe fruition now that summer is in full swing. The tomato girl summer lifestyle is indeed inspired by the vibrant red fruit. The inspiration comes mainly from Italy (the Amalfi coast, to be exact) as well as other Mediterranean regions — basically, anywhere in Europe where you might be served exquisite, fresh tomatoes (via Teen Vogue). Good Morning America describes the movement as "leaning into those relaxed, European summer vibes." It's a sophisticated Italian-inspired trend, and tomato girls all over the globe are eating it up.

Tomato girl summer has indeed taken over TikTok, with videos tagged #tomatogirl raking in over two million views, per the NY Post. The tomato girl summer aesthetic is mostly about style and a way of life, and that includes food. TikToker @eyeswoon featured a recipe for tomato girls that puts tomatoes to good use. It includes grilled halibut, sun gold tomatoes, corn, and salsa verde, all cooked on the grill.