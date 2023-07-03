Starbucks Slammed By Judge For Breaking Labor Laws (Again)

Amid ongoing union efforts, a Pittsburgh administrative law judge has ruled that Starbucks' corporate leaders are responsible for "serious and widespread unfair labor practices." This isn't a new experience for Starbucks, which an administrative judge for the National Labor Relations Board took to task in March of this year for hundreds of infractions committed against employees attempting to organize. The alleged violations included spying, threats, and unequal enforcement of policies such as dress codes. In this latest instance, four separate Starbucks locations across Pittsburgh have brought a case against the coffee giant claiming both corporate leaders and store supervisors engaged in unlawful union-busting tactics.

Starbucks' Pittsburgh union alleged that the Starbucks corporation and shift supervisors abused their power and interrogated, threatened, and unjustly terminated members of the union. Supervisors allegedly stated that union members would lose their benefits, be barred from transferring stores, and would be deprived of shift assistance during rush hours. The supervisors also engaged in unlawful surveillance to determine which employees were working with the union.

Store managers and corporate leaders also illicitly terminated four union members on the basis of scheduling discrepancies and tardiness, despite a historically lax late policy. Starbucks' union-busters also barred union members from discussing grievances with higher-ups. The 50-page ruling requires that Starbucks immediately halt unlawful conduct and take "certain affirmative action" by reinstating terminated employees, addressing unlawful scheduling tactics, and compensating any employees who lost income as a result of the unfair labor practices.