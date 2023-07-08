Gordon Ramsay's Reaction To Steak Cages Is Actually Hysterical

Of all the things he shares on TikTok, Gordon Ramsay being Ramsay — i.e. the ultimate food critic — is some of the most entertaining content out there. Sometimes the maestro praises, but what viewers really live for are the videos where he hurls some of the most hilarious insults. Ramsay's reaction to a creator grilling steak in a cage is as good as it gets.

When TikToker @bamagrillmaster shared a video demonstrating how a steak cage works, Ramsay couldn't help but give his two cents. "Steak cage? Oh c'mon, seriously? You keep animals in a cage. What are you doing?" Ramsay remarked. Technically, the creator did put an animal in the cage, but we'll let it slide. After criticizing the creator's choice to season the steak after putting it in the cage, Ramsay candidly shared what he thought of the invention. "Oh my god, it looks like my grandma's hip replacement," he remarked.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with Ramsay's reaction video. "I never thought I'd hear Sir Gordon Ramsay say 'frick'," one viewer wrote. "Okay but like he missed the opportunity to say 'despite all my rage I am still a steak in a cage," another user quipped. "Who's gonna tell him steak is made out of animal?" a third user wrote.