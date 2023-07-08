Fast Food Menu Items That Changed The Game

While Chick-fil-A is almost definitely lying about having invented the fast food chicken sandwich, Popeyes may have perfected it. The chain launched a regular and spicy chicken sandwich in 2019, shifting the balance of fast food poultry power and pitting brother against neighbor in a sandwich struggle for the ages. It's a beautiful sandwich that's the result of years of rigorous experimentation by the chain's Miami-based test chefs. Each slab of breast meat is coated in flour not once, not twice, but a mind-boggling 20 times before it finally takes a dip in the fryer. A generous helping of mayonnaise is the final touch and, if you order it spicy, also features a splash of cayenne pepper.

Those years of preparation came in handy almost immediately. Just a week after Popeyes Chicken Sandwich brought new hope to fast food, Chick-fil-A struck back, subtweeting about similarities between ingredients and asserting its chicken sandwich's primacy. The move backfired spectacularly, pouring oil on the simmering chicken sandwich war and giving Popeye millions of dollars worth of free press and a craze that sold two months' worth of chicken sandwiches in two weeks.

Soon enough, all sorts of fast food chains had no choice but to jump into the chicken sandwich ring. In the 18 months following Popeye's breakthrough, no fewer than 20 new chain chicken sandwiches entered the battle, intensifying the fight for chicken supremacy that continues to this day.