Gold-Covered Steak Just Seems Unnecessary

They say all that glitters is not gold, but shiny things sometimes cost as much. Restaurateur and influencer Nusret Gökçe, known amongst the netizens as Salt Bae, sells gold-covered steaks that will cost you a pretty penny. His restaurant, Nusr-Et Steakhouse, serves a Golden Tomahawk that costs as much as $1,100, and honestly, it's kind of over the top. Allow us to explain why.

First of all, tomahawk Wagyu steak typically sells for under $200. You can easily buy edible 24-karat golden leaves starting at around $15. Once you season, grill the steak, sear it, and carefully cover it with delicate gold leaves, your gold-covered tomahawk steak is ready to eat. You don't have to pay eye-watering prices to sneak a taste of luxury.

Another reason the gilded steak seems unnecessary is that you cannot taste the gold leaves. Edible gold is as flavorless as paper. It's applied primarily for aesthetics — and we have to agree the steak does look luxurious. However, the Golden Tomahawk is not the only gilded offering at Nusr-Et Steakhouse. The Boston location serves three other gold-covered items — Gold Steak, Golden Kafes, and Golden Amor — that will set diners back $650, $1,100, and $1,500, respectively.