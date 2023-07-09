Facts

Gold-Covered Steak Just Seems Unnecessary

Golden steak Valery_Volkov/Shutterstock
By Kareena Koirala/July 9, 2023 7:00 pm EST

They say all that glitters is not gold, but shiny things sometimes cost as much. Restaurateur and influencer Nusret Gökçe, known amongst the netizens as Salt Bae, sells gold-covered steaks that will cost you a pretty penny. His restaurant, Nusr-Et Steakhouse, serves a Golden Tomahawk that costs as much as $1,100, and honestly, it's kind of over the top. Allow us to explain why.

First of all, tomahawk Wagyu steak typically sells for under $200. You can easily buy edible 24-karat golden leaves starting at around $15. Once you season, grill the steak, sear it, and carefully cover it with delicate gold leaves, your gold-covered tomahawk steak is ready to eat. You don't have to pay eye-watering prices to sneak a taste of luxury.

Another reason the gilded steak seems unnecessary is that you cannot taste the gold leaves. Edible gold is as flavorless as paper. It's applied primarily for aesthetics — and we have to agree the steak does look luxurious. However, the Golden Tomahawk is not the only gilded offering at Nusr-Et Steakhouse. The Boston location serves three other gold-covered items — Gold Steak, Golden Kafes, and Golden Amor — that will set diners back $650, $1,100, and $1,500, respectively.

Many don't think Salt Bae's Golden Tomahawk is worth the price

Golden Tomahawk steak TikTok

We doubt anyone would mind feasting on a gold-laden Wagyu steak, but not everyone is happy with the hefty price tag at Nusr-Et Steakhouse. "It just feels wrong. It doesn't sit right with me," John Stirk, a steakhouse owner, told The Guardian. To prove someone doesn't need to spend an obscene amount of money to enjoy a gilded steak, his restaurant started selling £100 (approximately $128) golden tomahawk steaks. "The sentiment behind it wasn't about putting a gold, flashy steak on our menu, it was about quality of food," Stirk said. 

In a TikTok video, one creator who said the Golden Tomahawk was "definitely not worth four figures" demonstrated how someone could easily replicate it at home for a fraction of the cost. Plenty of netizens share the sentiment. 

It's a "social way of telling others you have too much money and not enough sense," one person wrote about the Golden Tomahawk on Reddit. "Gold leaf is cheap. This is a scam meme steak," another commented on r/StupidFood. "You could have the best meal of your life at an Omakase or some amazing Michelin-starred restaurant for less than half that. This should be a test for how much of an idiot you are. If you buy this, you lose all your money as you clearly don't deserve it," a third netizen wrote. 

