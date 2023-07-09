Armadillo Eggs Aren't What They Sound Like

While a heaping pile of scrambled chicken eggs might not score you a ton of points at your next backyard barbecue, a plate full of armadillo eggs is sure to make you the most popular party guest around. You may be thinking, "How am I supposed to prepare armadillo eggs when I didn't even know that armadillos laid eggs?" Fret not! To make this deliciously meaty Texan treat, you need very little armadillo-related knowledge — other than the fact that armadillos j don't lay eggs.

Armadillo eggs are a twist on the scotch egg, a quintessential English snack that is made by coating a boiled egg with pork sausage and breadcrumbs before frying it to perfection. Requiring no eggs at all, however, an armadillo egg centers on the jalapeño popper, another Texas-born snack that's made by coring a jalapeño and stuffing it with a combination of cream cheese and cheddar cheese. With the stuffed jalapeño acting as the gooey, yolk-like center, an armadillo egg is crafted by encasing the stuffed jalapeño in pork sausage and wrapping it in a shell of bacon.