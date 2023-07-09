The Archaic Reason Hot Dogs Come In 10-Packs And Buns In 8-Packs
When barbecue season arrives and you're ready to throw some hot dogs on the grill, you might encounter the return of a common and frustrating imbalance: the number of hot dogs versus the number of buns sold in a single package. Anyone who grills regularly has likely questioned why hot dogs often come in packages of 10, while buns are typically sold in bags of eight. The answer isn't as simple as grocery stores hoping to make more money on buns. In fact, grocers have been selling hot dogs and buns like this since the 1940s. The explanation for both packaging decisions comes down to practicality.
Like most meats, hot dogs are sold by the pound. With each weighing around 1.6 ounces, a bundle of 10 brings these barbecue favorites to a full pound. This made pricing easier for butchers back in the day, and companies have continued selling hot dogs based on how much they weigh. Meanwhile, hot dog buns are most commonly baked on pans that hold eight rolls, in groups of four. Because this is still the most popular pan size in bakeries, buns continue to come in packages of eight. However, that's starting to change as consumers and companies call for better balance.
Heinz is finally addressing this common frustration
Consumers aren't the only ones fed up with the disparity between the number of hot dogs and the number of buns sold in a package. Condiment giant Heinz launched a petition to fix this problem, dubbed the Hot Dog Pact. Through Change.org, Heinz vowed to "change the hot dog industry for the better" by urging companies to sell these products in even packs. The petition has more than 35,000 supporters at the time of this writing. And bread brand Wonder has since joined the fight, beginning to produce buns in packs of 10.
This is exciting news for anyone who's complained about having more hot dogs than buns — and judging by the responses to Heinz's petition, that's a lot of people. "It's annoying to have extra hot dogs!" one signer wrote. Another proclaimed, "Every hot dog deserves a bun!!"
Seeing how easily hamburgers are paired with their buns, it's hard to disagree with their sentiment. And since pans now allow bakers to make buns in quantities of 10 or more, it only makes sense to adapt. Hopefully, more bun companies will follow Wonder's lead. The change would come as a relief to hot dog lovers everywhere.