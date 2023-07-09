The Archaic Reason Hot Dogs Come In 10-Packs And Buns In 8-Packs

When barbecue season arrives and you're ready to throw some hot dogs on the grill, you might encounter the return of a common and frustrating imbalance: the number of hot dogs versus the number of buns sold in a single package. Anyone who grills regularly has likely questioned why hot dogs often come in packages of 10, while buns are typically sold in bags of eight. The answer isn't as simple as grocery stores hoping to make more money on buns. In fact, grocers have been selling hot dogs and buns like this since the 1940s. The explanation for both packaging decisions comes down to practicality.

Like most meats, hot dogs are sold by the pound. With each weighing around 1.6 ounces, a bundle of 10 brings these barbecue favorites to a full pound. This made pricing easier for butchers back in the day, and companies have continued selling hot dogs based on how much they weigh. Meanwhile, hot dog buns are most commonly baked on pans that hold eight rolls, in groups of four. Because this is still the most popular pan size in bakeries, buns continue to come in packages of eight. However, that's starting to change as consumers and companies call for better balance.