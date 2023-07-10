The Cost Effective Reason Fast Food Joints Don't Sell Veggie Burgers

For a nation that's known for its profound love of burgers, it might come as a surprise that a majority of fast food joints in the U.S. have missed the opportunity to cater to the needs of an expanding target market of vegetarians and vegans. If you've ever been on the prowl for a decent veggie burger (made from actual vegetables), your chances of finding one at burger chains like McDonlad's are slim.

Franchise owners decide whether to include an item on their menus, and veggie burgers just don't happen to be a profitable addition for most. Kate Taylor, a senior correspondent at Business Insider, tells Food & Wine that franchise owners hesitate to add veggie burgers because customers don't order many. "Franchise owners tell me, a lot of the things people say they want to have, they don't actually end up ordering," Taylor says.

That's not to say there are no burger options for vegans and vegetarians. These days, most restaurants have a plant-based burger on their menus, and while those meet the needs of a vegan diet, they aren't the same thing as veggie burgers. Veggie burgers often have ingredients like beans, mushrooms, peppers, and carrots, among other vegetables, whereas plant-based burgers, like Impossible Foods' veggie burger, are lab-produced with ingredients like pea proteins and genetically modified soy concentrate to replicate meat.