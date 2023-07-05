Subway's Latest Sandwiches Are Receiving Its Sliced Deli Meat

Earlier this year, Subway vowed to ditch its pre-sliced meats in favor of fresh cuts. The restaurant is following through on its promise, as Subway announced the arrival of freshly cut deli meats in its U.S. stores. This is the latest in a series of changes intended to improve the overall customer experience. Since 2021, the sandwich chain has revamped its Italian and multigrain bread recipes and added a number of new ingredients to its menu. Now, it will offer a more authentic deli experience, bringing meat slicers to 20,000 stores. This investment is two years in the making and cost the company more than $80,000. However, the response to previous updates suggests it will pay off.

According to Trevor Haynes, President of Subway North America, the restaurant's recent menu updates resulted in "record-breaking sales." Haynes seems confident that the company's move to fresh meats will further bolster its reputation.

"The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich — raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh," Haynes said in a press release. "We can't wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey."

Subway is also expanding its Subway Series menu to show off its freshly cut meats. The Subway Series now includes a lineup of sandwiches dubbed Deli Heroes.