13 Store-Bought Ice Cream Bars Ranked From Worst To Best

When Harry Burt, the founder of the Good Humor ice cream company, looked out into the wider landscape, he must have known the frozen dessert world was in dire need of something new and delectable when he invented ice cream on a stick. Okay, so really, his daughter tried Burt's ice cream and complained that it turned into a melted disaster as she ate it. His son quickly noted that popping a stick in the frozen treat could fix the messy mayhem. As a result, Burt invented the concept of ice cream on a stick and the idea caught on like wildfire. What we know today as ice cream bars are a dime a dozen in the freezer section.

But as with everything, quantity does not equate to quality. And if you're looking to find the best ice cream bars to stuff in your freezer for those hot summer days (or a break up), we have carefully assessed a dozen ice cream treats to help you make the best choice to beat the heat (or emotionally regulate yourself). Keep in mind that the prices listed are accurate as of July 2023 and tend to vary a bit by region.

We tasted these frozen desserts and determined the quality of the ice cream, thickness of the outer layer, overall flavor, and sturdiness. Finally, we ranked them from worst to best; here are the results.